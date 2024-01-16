Crab Cowboyz
Dinner Choice
- #1 Saddle Up Small Shrimp
Each bite of this delicious combination bursts with succulent shrimp, sausage, and tender potatoes seasoned with garlic butter.$22.79
- #2 Large Shrimp Showdown
It is a delightful combination of succulent shrimp, sausage, corn, egg, and tender potatoes. Each bite is a burst of your choice of garlic butter flavor It is a delicious combination of succulent shrimp, sausage, corn, egg, and tender potatoes, each bite bursting with your choice of garlic butter flavor.$27.97
- #3 Draw! Half N' Half
It is a delightful combination of 1 snow crab, succulent shrimp, sausage, corn, egg, and tender potatoes. Each bite is a burst of your choice of garlic butter flavor$36.26
- #4 America's Most Wanted
It is a delightful combination of 2 snow crab clusters, sausage, corn, egg, and tender potatoes. Each bite is a burst of your choice of garlic butter flavor$46.62
- #5 Howdy, Partner!
It is a delightful combination of 2 snow crab clusters, succulent shrimp, sausage, corn, egg, and tender potatoes. Each bite is a burst of your choice of garlic butter flavor$56.98
- #6 Feed The Posse
It is a delightful combination of 4 snow crab clusters, succulent shrimp, sausage, 2 corns, 2 eggs, and tender potatoes. Each bite is a burst of your choice of garlic butter flavor$87.02
- #7 Whole Damn Ranch
It is a delightful combination of 10 clusters of snow crab, succulent shrimp, sausage, 5 corns, 5 eggs, and tender potatoes. Each bite is a burst of your choice of garlic butter flavor$253.82
- #8 Yellow Belly Vegan Delight
It is a delightful tray of five corns served with tender potatoes.$10.36